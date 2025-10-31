2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Launched in India

Ducati India has officially launched the all-new 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S, marking a major evolution for the Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder lineup. Inspired by icons like the 748 and 959, this next-generation superbike blends track-ready performance with everyday rideability, redefining what a middleweight Ducati can be.

Developed from the ground up, the new Panigale V2 is not derived from a flagship model but designed as a completely new machine for pure riding pleasure. Weighing just 175 kg (wet, without fuel) and producing 120 hp, it boasts a thrilling power-to-weight ratio of 0.69 hp/kg, delivering sharp corner exits and effortless control.

At its heart lies an 890 cc 90° V2 engine — the lightest twin-cylinder ever built by Ducati, tipping the scales at just 54.4 kg. It churns out 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm, with strong midrange torque that keeps the power accessible both on the street and track.

Riders can tailor performance using four Riding Modes — Race, Sport, Road, and Wet — with all key data displayed on a new 5-inch TFT dashboard derived from the Panigale V4’s interface.

Pricing starts at ₹19.11 lakh for the Panigale V2 Ducati Red, while the V2 S is priced at ₹21.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India).