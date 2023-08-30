2024 Sonata Revealed, Gets Hyundai's AWD System For First Time Ever

Hyundai has launched the enhanced 2024 Sonata midsize sedan during a YouTube news conference. The company has stated in the press release that this is the sportiest design ever that comes with improved aerodynamics.

Hyundai’s proven Hyundai TRACtion (HTRAC) AWD system is now available on Sonata for the first time. HTRAC is mated to the 2.5L engine to provide all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on road conditions and driving situations. Sonata will once again be available as a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) model, sporty N Line variant, or hybrid electric (HEV) version, with a range of engine options.

The new Sonata’s low-slung exterior exemplifies progressive automotive design and embodies Hyundai’s theme of ‘Sensuous Sportiness.’ On the front, Sonata’s horizontal layout integrates Hyundai’s signature Seamless Horizon Lamp and wide-set hidden headlights for a futuristic look. A new grille and larger air intakes create a more dynamic and aggressive appearance.

As sporty as the new Sonata is overall, the N Line turns up the volume with even more dynamic style. The enlarged front bumper grille area, exclusive 19-inch wheels, and rear spoiler express bold attitude, while the dual twin-tip exhaust amplifies Sonata’s innate sportiness.

The lineup includes a gasoline-powered 2.5L engine, 2.5L turbo engine, and 2.0L hybrid electric (HEV). The 2.5L turbo was developed especially for the N Line. The HEV model is equipped with e-Motion Drive, which enables a smooth and comfortable driving experience in various driving conditions, and for the first time, it has paddle shifters and a regenerative braking mode to further increase fuel efficiency.