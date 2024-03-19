2024 Best Cars for Families: Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Tucson

Hyundai has been recognized with two vehicles in the 2024 Best Cars for Families awards by U.S. News & World Report. The 2024 Hyundai Tucson was named Best Compact SUV and the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 won Best Electric Vehicle for Families.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson won Best Compact SUV for Families for the third consecutive year, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Best Electric Vehicle for Families due to its exceptional safety ratings and spacious cabin.

The vehicles were selected as winners in their respective segments after editors carefully evaluated 90 vehicles. Each awarded vehicle reflects the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity in the market.

“We are honored to have the 2024 Hyundai Tucson and the IONIQ 5 recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “At Hyundai, we are dedicated to delivering thoughtfully crafted vehicles that families can comfortably rely on to provide the best driving experience for their journey. Being awarded with ‘Best Compact SUV for Families’ and ‘Best Electric Vehicle for Families’ is a testament to our commitment to ensuring a safe and dynamic ride in our vehicles.”

"The 2024 Hyundai Tucson and IONIQ 5 offer great blends of features, comfortable cabin space and value, plus exceptional warranty coverage that will keep them on the road for years of family adventures," said John Vincent, senior editor and correspondent, U.S. News & World Report.