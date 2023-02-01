2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Capable of Offering Range of 361 Miles (580 km)

The new, all-electric 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 has completed final EPA testing with the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD trim receiving an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles. The IONIQ 6 SE AWD achieved an EPA-estimated range of 316 miles (508 km).

EPA testing also confirmed a 140 combined MPGe rating for the IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range. IONIQ 6’s 140 combined MPGe rating matches two Lucid Air models that are at the top of Fueleconomy.gov’s 2023 Top Ten Vehicles list.

IONIQ 6’s ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.22 is assisted by a low nose, active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boattail structure, separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper, full underbody cover, deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gaps.