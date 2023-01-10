2023 Hyundai Aura Bookings Open

After announcing the opening of the bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, the company is now accepting reservations for the 2023 Hyundai Aura as well. Customers can now book the feature-packed new Hyundai AURA for Rs 11,000 at Hyundai Dealerships across India or online.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The contemporary and trendy value proposition of the new Hyundai AURA is poised to create comfortable driving experiences for our accomplished and progressive customers. We are confident that the new Hyundai AURA will redefine benchmarks in the Indian market while embodying HMI's dedication to customer safety and convenience. This new compact Sedan is the culmination of our efforts to fulfill and elevate customer aspirations as new age buyers seek out products that truly add meaningful experiences to their lives.”

The new Hyundai AURA will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5-speed manual transmission. Delivering a smooth and pleasant driving experience, the 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine ensures robust power delivery and strong performance. Equipped with Hyundai’s Smart Auto AMT, driving in crowded traffic conditions or on highways is made smooth and easy.

The new Hyundai AURA will be offered with 6 Monotone Colour Options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.