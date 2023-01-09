2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Bookings Open

Hyundai India has announced that it has started accepting bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Bookings can be made either at any authorised Hyundai dealership or online.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has received a significant redesign in terms of exterior styling with an ameliorated façade that boasts of new age design with painted black radiator grille, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated on a sleek looking Body Colored Front Bumper. The new Grand i10 NIOS offers customers an evocative and bold front appeal with Projector headlamps, featuring a stylish sweptback design.

The hatchback heralds in a wider appeal and enhanced style featuring stylish R15 (D=380.2 mm) Diamond cut Alloy wheels that amplify this new-age hatchback’s persona, while also offering customers features such as Sharkfin antenna. The contemporary styling is seamlessly carried over to the rear which now sports a New LED Tail lamp design. The new Grand i10 NIOS comes with a new rear design that adds to the sporty & Hi-Tech look of this hatchback.

The new Grand i10 NIOS will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission. Delivering a robust and efficient drive experience, the 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine has been tuned to deliver a superior driving efficiency and exceptional acceleration performance. Hyundai’s Smart Auto AMT transmission also ensures that customer can enjoy the benefits of smooth automated gearshifts during their drive be it in city traffic or on highways.

The new Grand i10 NIOS takes safety standardization beyond industry practice to prioritize driver & passenger safety with the maximum number of safety features in the segment. The new Grand i10 NIOS model is flanked with first-in-segment standard safety features including 4-Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side Airbags), while the top end variant will also boast of curtain airbags. In addition, features such as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio, on the new Grand i10 NIOS model amplifies customer safety as well as parking convenience. The new Grand i10 NIOS includes features such as 8.89 cm (3.5") Speedometer with Multi Information Display along with display for Tyre pressure monitoring system – Highline.