2023 Honda HR-V: Sportier & More Powerful with New Tech Features

Stylish and sporty with a roomy, feature-rich interior, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V gains aspirational qualities beyond its segment. A larger, more responsive engine, an all-new platform with a smooth-riding independent rear suspension, and a clean, high-tech interior with standard digital instrumentation display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, take HR-V to a new level. The new HR-V will begin arriving at dealerships in early June.

The new second-generation HR-V was designed and engineered without compromise. Longer and wider, it's more comfortable yet also sportier and more fun-to-drive than its predecessor, while featuring more rear seat legroom and one of the largest cargo areas in its class. For a smoother ride, HR-V's wheelbase has been extended and its tracks are significantly wider, creating an athletic stance and improving stability. Class-leading safety features include standard Honda Sensing®, next-gen front airbags, as well as standard side-impact and front occupant knee airbags.

Powering every 2023 HR-V is a larger 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 158-horsepower and 187 Nm of torque. Compared to the 1.8-liter 4-cylinder in the first-generation HR-V, the new engine is more powerful while delivering improved drivability, refinement, and lower emissions.

2023 Honda HR-V Key Features