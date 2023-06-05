2023 Ford F-150 Shelby Centennial Edition Unveiled With Upto 800 BHP

Shelby American has recently unveiled its latest creation, the 2023 Ford F-150 Shelby Centennial Edition, paying homage to the late Carroll Shelby and his unwavering love for adventurous off-roading. This remarkable pickup truck, based on the F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew model, is set to captivate enthusiasts with its impressive features.

At its core, the Shelby Centennial Edition F-150 boasts a formidable 5.0-liter V8 engine that generates 400 horsepower. However, in true Shelby fashion, an optional supercharger is available, ramping up the power output to an astonishing 800 hp. This additional boost catapults the truck into a league of its own.

To ensure an unparalleled off-road experience, the Shelby Centennial Edition comes equipped with Raptor-style Fox shocks that can be customized for optimal comfort or exceptional off-road handling. The interior has undergone a striking redesign, featuring dual-tone leather upholstery, Shelby floor mats, tinted windows, and an exclusive Shelby serial number, adding a touch of luxury and exclusivity.

Enhancements extend beyond performance and aesthetics to encompass improved braking power. Upgraded brakes enhance the truck's stopping capabilities, providing a heightened sense of safety and control. Complementing these enhancements are the 22-inch alloy wheels adorned with BFG all-terrain KO2 tires, a Ram Air hood with vents, powered side steps, and a distinctive Shelby front grille. These luxurious and practical additions further amplify the truck's appeal.

Despite the abundance of Shelby-specific features, the base Ford F-150's key attributes remain intact. Notably, the truck retains its Pro Power Onboard mobile generator function and the ability to receive over-the-air software updates, ensuring that owners enjoy the full range of technological advancements.

Limited to a production run of just 100 units, the 2023 Ford F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition stands as a true collector's item. Furthermore, Shelby offers a comprehensive three-year or 36,000-mile warranty, covering the powertrain and ensuring peace of mind for owners.

