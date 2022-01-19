2022 Lexus NX 350h India Bookings Now Open

Lexus India has announced the opening of pre-bookings for its much refined, bold & edgy SUV, the all-new Lexus NX 350h in India. Ushering in a new era of luxury, Lexus is embracing intuitive technology, performance, design, and electrification through this model.

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h embodies a design that signifies the next generation of Lexus, combining dynamism with purposeful technology enhancements to thrill your enchanting everyday drive. The NX will be a hallmark for future Lexus models incorporating the Tazuna concept, the Lexus driving signature, amongst many more.

The Lexus NX 350h was first launched in India in 2018 showcasing a bold design and exhilarating performance. In 2020, the NX portfolio was further expanded with the launch of the new variant, the NX 300h Exquisite.

The all-new Lexus NX 350h will be available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants. Bookings can be made at any of the Lexus Guest Experience Centers.

Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said “The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavor to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will further reinforce Lexus’ presence in the luxury car market in India."