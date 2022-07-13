340 HP New Audi A8 L Launched in India, Available in 2 Variants

Powered by a 3.0L TFSI engine producing 340 HP, the new Audi A8 L has been launched in India. The German brand's flagship sedan has been introduced in 2 variants - Celebration Edition and Technology.

The new Audi A8 L comes with a set of new dynamic Digital Matrix headlamps with illuminated Audi logo and selectable animated projections for entry / exit. The sedan also features wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, and chrome detailing.

On the inside, the new Audi A8 L has Valcona leather seat upholstery, MMI Navigation Plus with touch and haptic feedback, Head-up display and Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Smartphone interface and 4 zone air conditioning. Other interior features include Ambient lighting with 30 colours, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System with 3D sound.

The new Audi A8 L is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol), 48V mild-hybrid engine that makes 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. There's also the brand's Quattro AWD system and Adaptive Air suspension as standard.

The Celebration Edition of the new German sedan has been priced at Rs 1.29 crore whereas the Technology variant costs Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom). For the exterior colours, there are 8 options and the interior is available in 4 shades.