2022-23 Ford Bronco Sport and Escapes May Have Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company will urge owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potentially cracked fuel injector.
When the engine is operating, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel and/or fuel vapor to accumulate near hot surfaces, resulting in a potential under hood fire.
Ford is taking steps to minimize the inconvenience for customers, including providing an option to arrange for free pick-up, repair and delivery, in addition to owners taking vehicles themselves to Ford dealers.
Ford will:
- Update the engine control software - To detect whether the fuel injector is cracked and, if so, provide a dashboard message to customers to seek service. Additionally, if a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location, stop the vehicle and arrange for service.
- Install a tube that drains fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.
- Check for excessive fuel odor near the top of the engine, another indicator of a possible issue.