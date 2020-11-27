2021 Toyota Camry facelift revealed, receives cosmetic & feature updates

The elegant Toyota Camry has received its mid-life update. The facelifted model of the luxurious sedan gets minor cosmetic changes and added features.

The 2021 Toyota Camry facelift comes with reworked front and rear bumpers for a refreshed look. Toyota has also slightly tweaked the large and gorgeous LED taillamps in the new car. The side profile of the sedan features updated wheels - 17-inch and 18-inch options. These are the primary exterior changes implemented in the 2021 Toyota Camry facelift.

The interior of the facelifted Camry replaces the old 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a larger and new 9-inch unit. Toyota claims that the new system is much more responsive thanks to the updated software. No other noticeable changes have been incorporated in the cabin. In terms of safety, the Euro-spec model offers several features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, road sign assist, and more.

Under the hood of the 2021 Toyota Camry facelift remains the same hybrid powertrains - a 2.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and an electric motor. The total power output is 218 bhp and the torque figure is 221 Nm. The transmission used is a CVT unit.

Regarding the availability of the 2021 Toyota Camry facelift in India, the company has not released any information. However, speculations suggest that the refreshed model is likely to make it to the Indian shores some time next year, however, no specific timeline can be stated. The current Camry that is on sale in our country was launched in January 2019. After receiving a price hike earlier this year, the sedan retails at INR 39.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In other news, Toyota has launched the 2021 Innova Crysta in India. The facelifted model of one of the best MPVs in the country has received several visual upgrades and new features.

