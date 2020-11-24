2021 Toyota Innova Crysta with visual upgrades & new features launched

Toyota has launched the 2021 Innova Crysta in India. The facelifted model of one of the best MPVs in the country has received several visual upgrades and new features. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta price starts at INR 16.26 lakh* for the base model and goes as high as INR 24.33 lakh* for the range-topping variant.

Speaking at the launch, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said:

The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivalled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota's Quality, Durability and Reliability, made it a winner. Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. We are confident that the customers will look forward to the latest avatar of the iconic Innova. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivalled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

The new Innova Crysta facelift has a slightly larger front grille with noticeable chrome highlights. Some chrome work has also been carried out in the headlamps. Toyota has also fitted new LED DRLs. The front bumper features a blacked-out chin section with a faux silver skid plate. It also houses redesigned fog lamps. The side profile of the MPV is accentuated by the new diamond-cut alloy wheels whereas the rear of the car has a prominent black hexagonal section that has been placed between the taillights and extends as far down as the licence plate area.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Interior

The biggest change in the cabin of the new Innova Crysta is the inclusion of a new touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Smart Playcast. It also provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Engine

Toyota is offering two engine options with the 2021 Innova Crysta. There is a 2.7L petrol motor that produces 164 bhp and 245 Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. The other engine is a 2.4L diesel mill that churns out 148 bhp and 343 Nm with the 5-speed MT or 360 Nm with the 6-speed automatic.

*Ex-showroom