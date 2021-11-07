2021 Toyota Aygo X is Based on Toyota Yaris TNGA Platform

The all-new Toyota Aygo X is a crossover unique in the A-segment, designed and produced in Europe to meet the demands of urban and suburban life in Europe. It is built on the successful GA-B platform of the Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA), first introduced with the new Yaris—the current Car of the Year 2021 in Europe—and more recently with the Yaris Cross.

Since the Aygo first arrived in the market in 2005, not only has it been Toyota’s most accessible car in Europe, it also delighted customers with its youthful and fun character. These qualities have attracted many new style-conscious European buyers to Toyota.

At 3,700mm in length, the new Aygo X is 235mm longer than its predecessor, although the wheelbase is increased by just 90mm. The front overhang is 72mm less than Yaris, while maximum wheel size is increased to 18”.

Customers will be able to stay connected with their Aygo X via Toyota Smart Connect and MyT smartphone app. Toyota Smart Connect centres around a large 9” high definition touchscreen display, ambient lighting and wireless charging, offering customers a seamless user experience with the accompanying MyT smartphone app. With the MyT app, customers can keep track of various vehicle analytics such as driving analytics, fuel levels, warnings and vehicle tracker.

The Aygo X is powered by the multiple-award winning 1-litre, 3-cylinder 1KR-FE engine that has been improved to meet European regulations while offering high levels of reliability and performance. Designed and produced in Europe for European customers, the all-new Aygo X will be setting the style in European cities in 2022. A spicier Limited edition Aygo X in Cardamom will be available for the first six months of sales.