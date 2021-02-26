2021 Tata Safari Variant-Wise Features List Revealed

Tata Motors launched the all-new Safari in India earlier this week with prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh, going up to INR 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Safari marks the revival of an iconic nameplate from Tata Motor's history, but unlike its predecessor, the new Safari is a front-wheel drive, monocoque SUV that shares its underpinnings with the Tata Harrier,. This is Tata's new flagship product in India and is available in 7 different trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and Adventure Persona - to choose from. Here's what features you will find in each of these trims.

Tata Safari XE (INR 14.69 lakh)

Projector headlamps with DRLs

16-inch steel wheels

Roof Rails – carry load up to 75kg

Four-wheel disc brakes

Air conditioning with vents for 2nd and 3rd row

Tilt & Telescopic adjust steering

Boss Mode – co-driver seat adjustment from rear

50:50 split folding third row

12V power outlet in 2nd & 3rd Row

Power Windows

Reclining 2nd row seat backrest

Remote central locking

Rear Parking Sensors

Dual Airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill hold control

Traction control

Roll over mitigation

Corner stability control

ABS with EBD

Tata Safari XM/XMA (INR 16.00 lakh/INR 17.25 lakh)

Over the Safari XE trim

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Drive modes – Eco, City & Sport

Steering mounted controls

6 speakers audio system (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)

Driver seat height adjust

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Follow Me Home headlamps

Fog lamps

Rear parking sensor display

Rear wiper and washer

Tata Safari XT (INR 17.45 lakh)

Over the Safari XM trim

LED DRLs

18-inch alloy wheels

Auto headlamps and wipers

Keyless entry and go

Auto climate control

Ambient Lighting

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity

iRA Connected Car Technology – 1 year subscription free

8 Speaker audio system (4 Speakers+ 4 Tweeters)

Cruise control

Power folding wing mirrors

Rear centre armrest

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Rear view camera

Tata Safari XT+ (INR 18.25 lakh)

Over the Safari XT trim, the XT+ trim gets the addition of just one but very important feature.

Panoramic Sunroof

Tata Safari XZ/XZA (INR 19.15 lakh/INR 20.40 lakh)

Xenon HID projector headlamps

18-inch machined alloy wheels

Fog Lamps with cornering function

Oyster White leatherette upholstery

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Part-digital instrument cluster with 7.0-inch TFT display

Terrain Response Modes – Normal, Rough & Wet

6 way electric adjust driver seat

9 speaker JBL audio system (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier

6 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Side & Curtain)

Hill Descent Control

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

Auto dimming rear view mirror

Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ (INR 19.99 lakh/INR 21.25 lakh)

This is the top-spec trim of the standard Safari. Over the XZ trim, the XZ+ trim is additionally offered with a panoramic sunroof and is also the only trim in the standard Safari range to be offered with in 6-seater configuration with captain seats.

Panoramic sunroof

Middle row captain seats option (6-seater)

Tata Safari Adventure Persona MT/AT (INR 20.20 lakh/INR 21.45 lakh)

This is a special trim of the new Safari that comes with certain exclusive exterior and interior cosmetic upgrades. Based on the top-spec XZ+ trim, this too is offered in either 6- or 7-seater configuration with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Exclusive Tropical Mist Blue Paint Shade

Earthy Brown leatherette upholstery

Piano black and darkened trim inserts inside the cabin

18-inch charcoal grey machined alloy wheels

Piano black finished grille, door handles, roof rails

Charcoal grey skid plates

Safari badge on bonnet

The 2021 Tata Safari is largely similar to the Harrier in terms of design. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof, a new tail gate, roof rails with the Safari inscription and a more upright rear section.

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture.

While the new Safari may be a front-wheel drive SUV as of now, Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system. Tata have said that based on customer feedback and research, they could actually explore the possibility of a 4x4 Safari sometime in the future. Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market are the MG Hector Plus and the current-gen Mahindra XUV500 as other three-row mid-size SUVs in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

