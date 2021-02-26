2021 Tata Safari Variant-Wise Features List Revealed

Tata Motors launched the all-new Safari in India earlier this week with prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh, going up to INR 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Safari marks the revival of an iconic nameplate from Tata Motor's history, but unlike its predecessor, the new Safari is a front-wheel drive, monocoque SUV that shares its underpinnings with the Tata Harrier,. This is Tata's new flagship product in India and is available in 7 different trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and Adventure Persona - to choose from. Here's what features you will find in each of these trims.
Tata Safari XE (INR 14.69 lakh)
- Projector headlamps with DRLs
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Roof Rails – carry load up to 75kg
- Four-wheel disc brakes
- Air conditioning with vents for 2nd and 3rd row
- Tilt & Telescopic adjust steering
- Boss Mode – co-driver seat adjustment from rear
- 50:50 split folding third row
- 12V power outlet in 2nd & 3rd Row
- Power Windows
- Reclining 2nd row seat backrest
- Remote central locking
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Dual Airbags
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Hill hold control
- Traction control
- Roll over mitigation
- Corner stability control
- ABS with EBD
Tata Safari XM/XMA (INR 16.00 lakh/INR 17.25 lakh)
Over the Safari XE trim
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Drive modes – Eco, City & Sport
- Steering mounted controls
- 6 speakers audio system (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)
- Driver seat height adjust
- Electric adjust wing mirrors
- Follow Me Home headlamps
- Fog lamps
- Rear parking sensor display
- Rear wiper and washer
Tata Safari XT (INR 17.45 lakh)
Over the Safari XM trim
- LED DRLs
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Auto headlamps and wipers
- Keyless entry and go
- Auto climate control
- Ambient Lighting
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity
- iRA Connected Car Technology – 1 year subscription free
- 8 Speaker audio system (4 Speakers+ 4 Tweeters)
- Cruise control
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Rear centre armrest
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Rear view camera
Tata Safari XT+ (INR 18.25 lakh)
Over the Safari XT trim, the XT+ trim gets the addition of just one but very important feature.
- Panoramic Sunroof
Tata Safari XZ/XZA (INR 19.15 lakh/INR 20.40 lakh)
- Xenon HID projector headlamps
- 18-inch machined alloy wheels
- Fog Lamps with cornering function
- Oyster White leatherette upholstery
- 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Part-digital instrument cluster with 7.0-inch TFT display
- Terrain Response Modes – Normal, Rough & Wet
- 6 way electric adjust driver seat
- 9 speaker JBL audio system (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier
- 6 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, Side & Curtain)
- Hill Descent Control
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold
- Auto dimming rear view mirror
Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ (INR 19.99 lakh/INR 21.25 lakh)
This is the top-spec trim of the standard Safari. Over the XZ trim, the XZ+ trim is additionally offered with a panoramic sunroof and is also the only trim in the standard Safari range to be offered with in 6-seater configuration with captain seats.
- Panoramic sunroof
- Middle row captain seats option (6-seater)
Tata Safari Adventure Persona MT/AT (INR 20.20 lakh/INR 21.45 lakh)
This is a special trim of the new Safari that comes with certain exclusive exterior and interior cosmetic upgrades. Based on the top-spec XZ+ trim, this too is offered in either 6- or 7-seater configuration with both manual and automatic gearbox options.
- Exclusive Tropical Mist Blue Paint Shade
- Earthy Brown leatherette upholstery
- Piano black and darkened trim inserts inside the cabin
- 18-inch charcoal grey machined alloy wheels
- Piano black finished grille, door handles, roof rails
- Charcoal grey skid plates
- Safari badge on bonnet
The 2021 Tata Safari is largely similar to the Harrier in terms of design. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof, a new tail gate, roof rails with the Safari inscription and a more upright rear section.
Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture.
While the new Safari may be a front-wheel drive SUV as of now, Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system. Tata have said that based on customer feedback and research, they could actually explore the possibility of a 4x4 Safari sometime in the future. Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market are the MG Hector Plus and the current-gen Mahindra XUV500 as other three-row mid-size SUVs in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.
