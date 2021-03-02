2021 Tata Safari Optional Accessories and Packages Detailed

The 2021 Tata Safari is already quite the premium SUV you'll ever need. With prices ranging from INR 14.69 lakh to INR 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes plenty loaded with features and an unmistakably SUV personality - both very important aspects for a typical Indian SUV buyer. The Safari is Tata's new flagship product in India and is available in 7 different trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and Adventure Persona. If the stock trims do not impress you enough already, Tata is offering several accessories and packages with the new Safari that will give you the option to bling it out even more.

On the exterior of the new Safari, Tata Motors is offering additional accessories such as a cycle mount, a roof rack with a load-bearing capacity of up to 75kg (non-sunroof variants only), and chrome accents on the exhaust, bumpers, tailgate, and door visor. You can also opt for a chrome 'Safari' lettering on the bonnet, mud flaps, side steps, underbody lighting, and front parking sensors. On the inside, you get accessories such as an infotainment system for the rear passengers - a first by any Indian carmaker - wireless charger, a front camera with display, puddle lamps, a coat hanger, an air purifier, 3D mats, sun shades, scuff plates, neck rest/cushions, and an anti-skid dash mat.

The Safari Adventure Edition can be further specked with accessories such as a wheel step, bonnet scoops, a dashcam, backseat organiser, jerry cans, and an emergency tool kit. While all the above accessories can be opted for individually, Tata Motors have also clubbed these accessories in seven different packs for added convenience.

Accomplished

This package brings in some chrome accents for the exhaust, rear tailgate, and rear bumper. It also adds mud flaps, chrome 'Safari' lettering on the bonnet, and puddle lamps. On the inside, the package brings in air purifier, neck-rest/cushions, scuff plates, and sunshades.

Accomplished Pro

The Accomplished Pro package brings everything that already comes with the Accomplished package, but additionally gets front parking sensors, side steps, underbody lighting, rear passenger infotainment system, and a wireless charger.

Adventure

This package brings in features which include a dashcam, 3D mats, side steps, front parking sensors, bonnet scoops, air purifier, scuff plates, and a back seat organiser.

Adventure Pro

Already including everything that the Adventure pack brings with it, the Pro package additionally gets a wheel step, cycle mount, roof rack, jerry cans, and luggage bags. This is one of our favorite packages, given its practicality, and should also be the go to package if you intend to use your Safari for rugged and adventure purposes.

Design

As the name already suggests, the package adds some feature to enhance the look of the SUV. These include chrome elements on the faux exhaust, rear tailgate, and rear bumper as well as mud flaps and the ‘Safari’ logo on the bonnet.

Safety

The Safety package brings in a few features that enhance the safety aspect of the SUV. That includes an air purifier, underbody lighting, front parking sensors, a front camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Comfort

Lastly, the Comfort package increases the convenience quotient of your Safari. It brings in features such as puddle lamps, scuff plates, an air purifier, carpet, neck-rest/cushions, and sunshades.

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market are the MG Hector Plus and the current-gen Mahindra XUV500 as other three-row mid-size SUVs in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

