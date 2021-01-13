Skoda Superb To Receive A Host Of New Features For 2021 Model Year

Skoda launched the Superb executive sedan in India last year and it already seems up for an update. A bunch of recently leaked photos reveal that the Superb sedan will be receiving several new features for the 2021 model year. These photos, which appear to be from an internal product presentation, reveal that the 2021 Skoda Superb will get an updated cabin with a host smart new features such as 360-degree camera, USB C Type port, a wireless phone charger and more. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

These new leaked images give us a look at the interiors of both the Sportline line, as well as, the top-spec Laurent & Klement or L&K trim of the Skoda Superb. The design of the dashboard remains largely unchanged for both the variants of the Superb. The Sportline variant continues with a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. Meanwhile, the L&K trim also continues with its existing 2-spoke steering wheel which looks more premium and upmarket.

Now coming to the new features for model year 2021, the Sportline variant will benefit with the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an updated interface for the infotainment system with MIB3 Operating System, wireless phone charger and a Type-C USB port. Meanwhile, the L&K variant will benefit from the addition of the virtual cockpit system, hands-free parking function, and 360-degree Area View camera.

The infotainment system on the Superb will also be updated with an in-built navigation system, thus eliminating the need for an SD card. Under the hood, the 2021 Skoda Superb will continue to be powered by a 2.0L TSI, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This engine produces 188hp and 320 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

It is however unclear at this moment if there will be any updates on the exterior for the 2021 model year, although we are not expecting any changes on the styling front. There are also no updates as to when the updated model will go on sale in India, but we would expect the launch to take place in the first half of 2021. Currently, the only rival for the Skoda Superb in India is the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

[Image Source - TeamBHP]