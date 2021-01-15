2021 Skoda Superb Launched With New Features; Prices Start From INR 31.99 Lakh

After a bunch of leaked photos of the interiors of the 2021 Superb surfaced on the internet, Skoda has now officially launched the 2021 Superb in India. The 2021 Skoda Superb Sportline variant is now priced at INR 31.99 lakh while the Lauren and Klement (L&K) variant has been priced at INR 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. For the 2021 model year, the Superb sees the addition of a bunch of nifty new features on both the variants but the prices too have gone up between INR 1.5 to 2 lakh over the outgoing model.

2021 Skoda Superb - Here's What's New

All the updates on the Superb are primarily to the equipment list of the sedan. Cosmetic changes on the inside include a new two-spoke steering wheel for the Lauren and Klement variant while the Sportline variant gets a 3-spoke, flat-bottom one. The Sportline variant also gets a new carbon decor while the L&K variant gets piano black decor along with stone beige or coffee brown finished perforated leather upholstery. The Sportline variant meanwhile gets alcantara seats with integrated headrests.

On the outside, the 2021 Superb gets new adaptive LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs with what Skoda likes to call 'illuminated LED eyelashes'. These new headlight optimize illumination by factoring the variation in speed, light, and weather. It even gets different modes of its own which includes city, inter-city, motorway, and rain. The adaptive front-lighting also gets swivelling and cornering function

All the other new feature additions are concentrated on the inside with the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster now being standard across both the variants. It was previously only offered on the Sportline trim. The 8.0-inch Amundsen touchscreen infotainment system now runs an updated user interface and even supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The cubby hole in front of the gear lever now additionally houses a wireless charging pad as well. The Lauren and Klement trim now also benefits from a new 360 degree parking camera as opposed to just a rear parking camera in the outgoing model. It even gets a new hands-free parking function.

2021 Skoda Superb - Engine Options

Under the hood, the 2021 Skoda Superb continues to be powered by a 2.0L TSI, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This engine produces 188hp and 320 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard. Currently, the only rival for the Skoda Superb in India is the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

