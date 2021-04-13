2021 Skoda Kodiaq Globally Unveiled, India Launch Q2 FY2022

Following several teasers over the last few days, Skoda have globally unveiled the Kodiaq SUV with a mid-life facelift. The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq looks a lot sharper and sportier, has more features on the inside and offers a variety of powertrain options overseas. The Kodiaq was discontinued in India in the transition to BS6 norms, but it will make a comeback in this facelifted guise and with a new petrol heart. It will, however, continue to be a completely-knocked-down (CKD) unit. But first, let's take a look at what's new on the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - Exterior Updates

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq gets a tweaked bonnet design and a more upright and wider hexagonal front grille that looks very similar to that of the India-spec Kushaq. The Kodiaq facelift features new LED matrix headlamps, which are slimmer than before and have an unique crystalline effect. The LED fog lamps have been positioned slightly below, creating a four-eyed face. It also gets a restyled front bumper with a wider central air dam that are framed by L-shaped elements on either side.

There are not many changes to the profile of the SUV. It, however, does get a new set of stylish 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the roof lip spoiler is longer and the taillight design has also been slimmed down and has been detailed with the new crystalline effect. Incidentally, Skoda's new crystalline theme can also be seen on the Skoda Kushaq.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - Interior Updates

The interior of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift is mostly very similar to the pre-facelift model. However, it does get a decorative stitching on the dashboard, front door inserts and door panels. That said, Skoda have thrown in quite some new features to up the experience inside the cabin of the Kodiaq. One of the most notable updates is Skoda's new two-spoke steering wheel. A three-spoke steering wheel can be availed as an option on the Sportline and RS variants.

Thankfully, Skoda have retained the physical dials and buttons for the HVAC controls. The Kodiaq now gets optional ergonomic ventilated seats that can be heated, and offer a massage function. The LED ambient lighting feature now extends to the footwell area and includes 10 color options. Skoda have also upgraded the CANTON sound system to a 12-speaker unit instead of the 10-speaker setup from before. Other key features such as a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and electric seats with memory function have been retained.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Kodiaq facelift is available with a range of petrol and diesel engine options internationally. The petrol engine range includes a 150hp 1.5L TSI engine and a 190hp 2.0L TSI Engine. Meanwhile, the diesel engine range consists of a 2.0L TDI engine available in two specs of tune - 150hp and 200hp.

The 1.5L petrol TSI can solely be had in a front-wheel drive configuration with gearbox options including a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0L TSI engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and is offered with all-wheel drive as standard. Meanwhile, both specs of the diesel engine come with the 7-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive. The 150hp diesel variant can also be availed with front-wheel drive. There's also a sportier Kodiaq RS variant that gets the 2.0L TSI engine with 245hp and the 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Back here in India, the Kodiaq will make a return as a petrol-only SUV. The BS4-spec Skoda Kodiaq was powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine, complete with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and a 4x4 system. However, the upcoming Kodiaq facelift will be powered by the 190hp, 2.0L TSI engine in India. It will continue with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox and a 4x4 system.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - India Launch

The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq can be expected to make it to our shores in the third quarter of 2021 (July-September), as per Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India. It will be third launch for the Czech carmaker in India as it will be preceded by the new Skoda Octavia launch this April, followed by the Kushaq compact-SUV slated for a launch in June 2021. When launched, it will rival the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and the newly launched Citroen C5 Aircross.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.