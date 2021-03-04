2021 Hyundai Tucson Undergoes Moose Test, Passes at Low Entry Speed

Hyundai Tucson is the brand’s flagship product in the Indian market. While the Indian consumers get the third-gen model of the Tucson, the brand has globally unveiled its 4th-gen rendition last year. It will likely be going on sale soon in select foreign markets. The 2021 Tucson has been receiving mixed opinions for its futuristic looks, but we recently came across a video where it undergoes a moose test. The video was uploaded on YouTube by km77.com. For the test, evaluators used the hybrid version of the Tucson, which also gets an AWD layout. However, it hardly made any difference to the results.

The test comprised of 10 attempts, and the Tucson passed the test with low marks. Although it was shod with Michelin Primacy 4 tyres, it knocked down a cone in every attempt. Furthermore, the prominent understeer made it tough for the drivers to place it in the right lane. Additionally, the test unit was the Style trim of the Tucson, and thus, came with adjustable dampers. With the Sport mode engaged, the dampers helped it in reacting to drivers’ inputs with a mature poise.

The drivers managed to enter the slalom course at speeds of up to 77 kmph, but the Tucson passed the test when the entry speed was reduced to 71 kmph. Talking of safety equipment, the 2021 Tucson gets a slew of them. The list includes highway driving assist, forward collision assistance, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, smart cruise control, blind-spot view monitor, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and more. Hyundai will sell the Tucson in 7 colour options - White Cream, Shimmering Silver, Phantom Black, Nocturne Gray, Flame Red, Intense Blue, and Amazon Gray.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will go on sale with a 2.5L petrol motor and a 1.6L hybrid power plant. The 2.5L naturally-aspirated engine is capable of putting out 187 Bhp and 247 Nm of max outputs. The 1.6L hybrid setup, on the other hand, produces 227 Bhp against 350 Nm. Both of these engine options will come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The Tucson gets the option of an AWD layout as well, along with 7 driving modes, namely Eco, Smart, Comfort, Mud, Sport, Snow, Smart and Snow.

