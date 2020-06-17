Groupe PSA has unveiled 2021 Citroen C4, a model we would love to see it launch in India. There’s a pure electric variant as well, called Citroen e-C4.

In times where almost every automaker is using the term SUV fast and loose, Groupe PSA modestly classifies the 2021 Citroen C4, which looks like an SUV-coupe from every angle, as a hatchback. The Mk4 Citroen C4 has a really aggressive yet sporty design, and while it may not look like the most ideal off-roader, it'd most definitely be a head-turner in any given urban scene.

The 2021 Citroen C4 has got a lot of muscle all around, along with intricate design elements for the right contrast. At the front, It features an upper grille that is much smaller than the split hexagonal lower air intake, two-tier headlamps comprising a notably thin two-part upper light and large main light, chunky fog lamp housing and a powerful bumper. Also worth mentioning is the bonnet with a large dipped area on the outer ends.

From the sides, the all-new Citroen C4 looks a little lower and we wish it had a higher ground clearance. It features fenders that flex out with all they’ve got, vertical concave surfacing on the front doors, which lends some extra sophistication and at the same time sporty styling as well, sporty mirrors and dramatically dropping roofline.

At the rear, the upper end of the tailgate has a gloss black finish and a neat spoiler for a sporty look. The bumper’s large C-shaped outer ends and bulged-out lower portion add more to the menacing character of the dynamic SUV-coupe. The oddly shaped tail lamps carry a darkened finish and complement the model’s offbeat design. All in all, we believe this is a stunning design only Citroen could pull off.

Inside, the 2021 Citroen C4 arguably sets the new benchmark for minimalistic design in mainstream vehicles. It features a sleek dashboard, compact steering wheel, climate control panel and central AC vents. The floating touchscreen infotainment system looks like a futuristic thin glass panel you’d typically see only in sci-fi movies and concept vehicles. A fully digital instrument cluster and a big head-up display enhance the futuristic appeal. The usage of analogue controls, be it buttons or dials, has been restricted.

Groupe PSA is yet to reveal the specifications of the 2021 Citroen C4 and Citroen e-C4. These models most likely sit on the CMP and e-CMP platform respectively. Should the company launch them in India? Let us know with a comment below.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news.