2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport (facelift) launched, priced from INR 57.06 lakh [Update]

Update: Image gallery at the end of the story updated with new live images from the launch event.

The sharper, more practical and luxurious and more efficient 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport has been launched in India. The facelifted compact luxury SUV’s prices start from INR 57.06 lakh*.

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport has a bolder exterior with new, LED headlamps and tweaked LED tail lamps. Inside, the three-row version is more comfortable to sit in, thanks to the second row 40:20:40 split-fold and slide functionality. The possible number of seat combinations has increased to 24. Other new elements include a more elegant centre console, more comfortable front seats, 10.25-inch Touch Pro infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

With the mid-cycle refresh, Land Rover has introduced ClearSight smart rearview mirror that displays the feed of a camera mounted above the rear window in HD resolution and offers a wider (50-degree) field of vision and wireless charging for mobile devices within the lower centre console also in the Discovery Sport. The company offers both these features in our market.

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is 4,600 mm long, 2,741 mm wide and 2,173 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1,724 mm. There are two engine options in India: 2.0L P250 petrol and 2.0L D180 diesel.

The 2.0-litre P250 petrol engine is a new, electrified unit assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. An engine-mounted belt-integrated starter generator saves energy in an under-floor 48V battery comprising 14 x 8 Ah Lithium-ion pouch cells that can store up to 200 Wh of energy. At speeds below 17 km/h, the engine shuts off on applying the brakes. The stored energy is used to assist the engine under acceleration.

The 2.0-litre P250 petrol engine produces 183 kW (250 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 365 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,500 rpm. The 2.0L D180 diesel engine, carried over from the old model, develops 132 kW (180 PS) at 4,000 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. A 9-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD system are standard.

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport is available in India in only the 7-seat version and inthe standard variant (in S trim) and in the R-Dynamic variant (in SE trim). Expect more configurations to arrive later this year, ones that will cost a few lakhs lesser.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport - Prices*

2.0L diesel S - INR 57.06 lakh

2.0L diesel R-Dynamic SE - INR 60.89 lakh

2.0L petrol S - TBA

2.0L petrol R-Dynamic SE - TBA

*Ex-showroom