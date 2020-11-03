2020 Hyundai i20 listed on the company’s official website, launch on 5 Nov

The 2020 Hyundai i20 India launch date (5 November) was announced by the company last week. The South Korean carmaker has also started accepting the pre-bookings of the upcoming hatchback. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 21,000. The pre-bookings can be made either by visiting the official Hyundai dealership or online via the company’s website. Speaking of websites, as the launch of the next-gen i20 is nearing, Hyundai has now listed the new car on its official Indian webpage.

Hyundai has not disclosed the official specifications of the new i20, however, it has mentioned a few key points. For example, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will be available in a bunch of interesting colour options including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, and Metallic Copper. There will be two dual-tone paint schemes as well. These are Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

Apart from the aforementioned details, Hyundai has also listed that the customers will be able to choose between a variety of petrol, diesel and turbo petrol BS6 engines and transmission options that consist of the First-in-Segment Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmissions.

When it comes to the design, the all-new i20 is based on Hyundai’s Global Design Philosophy - ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ that aims at presenting customers with a premium car showcasing sleek, agile and progressive dimensions. Through its charismatic stance, the next-gen i20 incorporates a seamlessly integrated blend of advanced and modern character lines that are effortlessly alluring. Some of the key exterior features of the 2020 Hyundai i20 include large LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, revised front grille, stylish and sporty alloy wheels, newly designed taillamp clusters, and attractive bumpers.

