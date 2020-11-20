2020 Hyundai i20 in high demand, receives 20,000 bookings in 20 days

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the 4th-gen model of the premium hatchback. It is certainly a major step up from its predecessor. The South Korena company has done a brilliant job with the new i20 and it is indeed a good car. We have already done the 2020 Hyundai i20 review which you can watch below.

There are many reasons why people admire the Hyundai i20. For example, it has a total of 25 segment-first features. It is because of such reasons that the new i20 is in high demand. In fact, Hyundai has announced that it has received 20,000 bookings of the latest hatchback in just 20 days. The company also revealed that it has delivered 4,000 units of the new i20 to the customers during the Diwali season.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

The i20 has been a trendsetter in its segment and icon among the new-age customers. Now with the launch of the all-new i20, we are upping the ante and setting a new benchmark. We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20,000 bookings in 20 days and more than 4,000 customers have taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during Diwali season. As the foremost premium hatchback in India, more than 85% of customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for advanced technologies offered on the all-new i20.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 was launched in India earlier this month. It has been one of the highly-awaited cars of the year. It is available in 4 trims and 3 engine options with prices starting at INR 6.79 lakh* for the entry-level Magna trim and going all the way up to INR 11.17 lakh* for the top-of-the-line Asta (O) model.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi (introductory prices)