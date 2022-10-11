16 Kalyani M4s Dispatched to Indian Army for UN Peacekeeping Missions

Bharat Forge Limited has dispatched 16 Made-In-India Kalyani M4 vehicles to the Indian Army for United Nations Peacekeeping deployment. The Kalyani M4 is a state-of-the-art Armoured Personnel Carrier that provides unprecedented levels of protection to the occupants against high Kinetic Energy threats including severe mine blasts and grenades.

The Kalyani M4 is a Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Heavy) indigenously manufactured by Bharat Forge Ltd and is capable of carrying an Infantry Platoon in full combat gear. The Kalyani M4 successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India. The trials were conducted in the freezing terrains of Leh and Ladakh, and the unforgiving deserts of Rann of Kutch.

The Kalyani M4 can enhance the required combat power in minimum time in all types of terrain with the help of a combat radius of approximately 800 kms. It is equipped with modern military-grade power terrain will all-time situational awareness.

The Kalyani M4 today is the best mobility platform available in the world and variants such as the ambulance and command post vehicles have been delivered to the Indian Army in the past. Recently, Army's northern command inducted the Kalyani M4 to its fleet of armoured vehicles under an emergency procurement amid the China-India border standoff. The vehicle can withstand three 10 kg TNT charges under the wheels and one 50 kg IED blast at one side.