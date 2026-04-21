1.4 Million Ford F150 Pickups Recalled!

Ford has issued a massive recall impacting approximately 1.4 million units of the Ford F-150 in the United States, following an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue stems from degraded electrical connections between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module. Over time, exposure to heat and vibration can cause this degradation, potentially leading to unexpected downshifts into second gear without any driver input—a serious safety concern, especially at higher speeds.

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The recall specifically affects 2015 to 2017 model year F-150 trucks equipped with the 6R80 transmission. To resolve the issue, Ford will deploy a software update for the powertrain control module, aimed at preventing unintended gear changes.

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