Ford Mustang Mach-E Updated in Europe, GT California Special Leads the Charge

Ford has rolled out a fresh set of updates for the Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup in Europe, headlined by the debut of a striking new GT California Special edition.

Inspired by the iconic 1968 Mustang California Special, the new variant brings a dose of heritage flair to the all-electric SUV. It stands out with 20-inch Carbonised Grey wheels featuring GT/CS badging, Rave Blue accents, and a unique bonnet stripe with sunset-style graphics. Inside, the Navy Pier-themed cabin gets performance seats finished in ActiveX and Miko materials, giving it a sportier, more premium vibe.

Beyond the special edition, Ford has made functional upgrades across the range. Premium Extended Range models now come with lower rolling resistance tyres, pushing efficiency further. Rear-wheel drive versions can now deliver up to 615 km of range, while all-wheel drive variants offer up to 555 km (WLTP).

Safety tech also gets a boost with Clear Exit Assist now standard as part of the ADAS package. This feature alerts occupants if cyclists or pedestrians are approaching while opening doors—an especially useful addition for urban driving.

The update also brings two new colour options—Race Red and Adriatic Blue-Green—to freshen up the lineup visually.

Looking ahead, Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving tech is set to expand beyond the Mach-E, with availability planned for models like the Puma, Ranger PHEV, and Kuga from summer 2026.