100-Day Countdown to India's First Formula E Race Begins

The 100-day countdown to India's first Formula E race has begun. The first race of the 2023 Ace Hyderabad E-Prix will take place at a new street circuit in Hyderabad on 11th Feb.

The initial countdown was kicked off in the august presence of Shri Hardeep Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, Shri Amitabh Kant, Former CEO of Niti Aayog, Mr. Alberto Longo, Co-founder, and Chief Championship Officer at Formula E, Shri Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder of Ace Nxt Gen, CEO & MD of Greenko Group and Shri Arvind Kumar I.A.S. Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD representing Govt. of Telangana.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has successfully enthralled global fans for eight seasons (years) now, completing 100 races in 21 cities. The championship focuses on accelerating the development, awareness and uptake of electric vehicles around the globe.

For the coming season, Formula E fans will see 11 teams and 22 drivers racing the new Gen3 around the most iconic world cities, including the Mahindra Racing Formula E team, part of the Indian-based Mahindra Group.

Hyderabad being one of the host cities will witness round 4 of the total 17 races for Season 9 of the championship taking place between January and July 2023. Fans will witness the electric Gen3 Formula E cars race past on the city circuit around the famous Hussain Sagar Lake.