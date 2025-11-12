Yamaha XSR155 Launched in India at ₹1.49 Lakh — Retro Charm Meets Modern Tech

Yamaha has officially launched the XSR155 in India at an introductory price of ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The much-anticipated neo-retro motorcycle combines classic design cues with modern performance, borrowing its mechanical foundation from the popular MT-15.

True to its retro-inspired styling, the XSR155 features a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, ribbed single-piece seat, and a circular LCD instrument cluster, all tied together by a minimalist rear section with a round LED tail-lamp.

Underneath the vintage look lies Yamaha’s proven Deltabox frame, paired with upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock for dynamic handling. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends, backed by dual-channel ABS for confident braking.

At its heart is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. Yamaha has also equipped the XSR155 with traction control, a feature rarely seen in this segment.

Buyers can choose from four paint options — Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue. To enhance personalization, Yamaha offers two accessory kits: Scrambler for rugged styling and Café Racer for a sportier aesthetic.