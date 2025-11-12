Yamaha FZ-RAVE Debuts in India — A Sporty Upgrade for Young Riders

Yamaha has launched the all-new FZ-RAVE in India, expanding its popular FZ lineup. Priced at ₹1,17,218 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new model targets young, dynamic riders who want everyday practicality blended with street-ready aggression.

The Yamaha FZ-RAVE draws inspiration from the brand’s premium FZ range, featuring a bold full-LED projector headlamp with integrated position light, a muscular fuel tank, cosmetic air vents, and a compact exhaust. Its sleek tail section and single-piece seat maintain a sporty yet comfortable stance — ideal for daily commutes and weekend rides alike.

Powering the FZ-RAVE is the tried-and-tested 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivering 9.1 kW of power, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike offers a smooth throttle response and impressive fuel efficiency, backed by front and rear disc brakes with single-channel ABS for confident braking.

Weighing just 136 kg and equipped with a 13-litre fuel tank, the FZ-RAVE balances agility and range effortlessly. It’s available in two striking colour options — Matte Titan and Metallic Black — both designed based on feedback from young Indian riders.

With over 2.75 million FZs already on Indian roads, Yamaha has leveraged years of rider insights to make the FZ-RAVE more refined, stylish, and connected to today’s generation. It’s not just another commuter — it’s a statement of energy, attitude, and Yamaha reliability.