Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Becomes Fastest Production EV at Nürburgring

Xiaomi has officially shaken up the global performance EV scene. The tech giant’s high-performance SU7 Ultra has clocked a blistering 7:04.957 lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, making it the fastest production electric car to ever lap the iconic circuit.

Priced around $74,000 (₹62 lakh approx), the SU7 Ultra has taken down some heavy hitters, including the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (7:07.55) and the multi-million dollar Rimac Nevera (7:05.298). The SU7 Ultra packs a serious punch with three electric motors producing 1,526 hp, 0–100 km/h in 1.98 seconds, and a top speed of 217 mph. During the record run, it hit 345 km/h on the Döttinger Höhe straight.

The record-setting car was equipped with an optional Professional Track Package, featuring Bilstein EVO R coilovers, ENDLESS brake pads, Pirelli P ZERO Trofeo RS semi-slicks, 21-inch forged wheels, carbon-fibre arches, and roof enhancements.

Xiaomi’s EV debut, the SU7, launched in 2024 and quickly became one of China’s hottest-selling electric sedans, with over 135,000 units sold. The SU7 Ultra builds on that momentum and proves Xiaomi isn't just playing in the tech world anymore—they're gunning for performance dominance too.

Piloted by racing veteran Vincent Radermecker, this run marks a defining moment not just for Xiaomi but for China’s EV ambitions. With tech-laden interiors, aggressive pricing, and now Nürburgring credibility, the SU7 Ultra is redefining what buyers can expect from a performance EV.

