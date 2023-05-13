Why Ferrari has Issued a Recall for 296 GTB & 296 GTS Hybrid Models

Ferrari has issued a recall for its 296 GTB and 296 GTS Hybrid models. The world-renowned sports car manufacturer has disclosed that it has made this decision due to a potential fuel leakage issue. A total of 425 vehicles are said to be affected by this problem.

Ferrari has advised owners of the 296 GTB and 296 GTS Hybrid models to not drive their cars as the company has discovered that a potential leak could form in the fuel tank connecting pipe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Safety Recall Report, the aluminium fuel tank connecting pipe might unintentionally contact the high-voltage battery protection cover that’s made of glass fibres and inox steel.

Why this poses a safety hazard? Well, aluminium and steel can chemically react leading to corrosion that could result in a fuel leak. And we don't need to tell you that a fuel leak is definitely not something that you'd want in your car.

To rectify the issue, Ferrari will replace the current fuel tank connecting pipe with one wearing an anti-corrosive rubber protective sleeve for free. Customers of the affected vehicles will receive an intimation on or before July 7. It will instruct them to contact their Ferrari dealer to schedule the repair and “request them not to use their vehicles.”

