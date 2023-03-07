What is Hyundai Doing to Enhance Product Awareness in Rural Markets

Hyundai has announced a unique corporate partnership with ITC Agro Business Division (ABD) to strengthen Hyundai’s brand presence in rural markets.

In line with Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMIL will promote their model line-up on ITC’s extensive and vibrant Agro and rural platforms to enhance brand recall in rural pockets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a step towards highlighting HMIL’s vision of progress and will collaborate with Choupal Saagar and the e-Choupal platforms in rural hinterlands. The collaboration will progressively be extended for ITCMAARS Rural services for wider reach.

Under this agreement, Hyundai Motor India will drive various events and activities at Choupal Saagar- ITCs integrated rural services hub in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh. The e-Choupal facilities available across 10 states will be leveraged to strengthen the brand association and engagement focusing on rural customers.

HMIL will establish an accessible link with ITC’s rural communities and farmer network through innovative campaigns. This association between ITC ABD & HMIL will progressively embark on a digital connect with customers by leveraging the ITCMAARS Platform.