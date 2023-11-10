What is BMW's Level 3 Highly Automated Driving: To Come in 7 Series

Level 3 highly automated driving, which allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel and temporarily divert their attention away from the road, will soon be available in the new BMW 7 Series.

BMW Personal Pilot L3 is the name of the new function that relieves the person at the wheel of the task of driving in certain situations and controls the car’s speed, distance to the vehicle ahead and lane positioning for them. This new option can be ordered for the new BMW 7 Series (excluding the i7 eDrive50 and i7 M70 xDrive) from December to be fitted in vehicles from next March.

Designed to assume the entire task of driving with Level 3 capability as defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the highly automated driving function will be offered exclusively in Germany priced at 6,000 euros (incl. VAT).

This innovative technology allows drivers to redirect their focus to other in-vehicle activities when travelling at up to 60 km/h (37 mph) on motorways with structurally separated carriageways. Thanks to its particularly sophisticated sensors, this is the first system of its kind that can also be used in the dark.

The introduction of Level 3 functionality in BMW 7 Series models will make the BMW Group the first carmaker to offer both an advanced Level 2 driving function in its product portfolio where the hands can be taken off the steering wheel and positioned comfortably and a Level 3 system.