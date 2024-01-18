We Could See Ford Raptor Battling the Dunes in 2025 Dakar Rally

If reports on the internet are to be believed, we could see a Ford Raptor battling the dunes in the 2025 Dakar Rally. While the company's focus is currently on the Mustang GT3 program for IMSA and WEC, the announcement of their participation in the Dakar Rally adds another layer of excitement to the upcoming years.

Described as a "Raptor-branded race truck," the anticipation is building as enthusiasts speculate whether it will be an F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, or the well-known Ranger Raptor taking on the challenge of the grueling Dakar Rally terrain. A teaser photo release hints at the latter, suggesting that the Ranger Raptor, a familiar face in Dakar since 2014, might be the chosen vehicle for this daring adventure.

M-Sport, Ford's seasoned partner in the World Rally Championship, will be at the helm of the development and execution of the Dakar operation. With a rich history in rallying, the collaboration between Ford and M-Sport has yielded remarkable results, and now the duo sets its sights on conquering the demanding Dakar Rally.

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Dakar Rally, motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the prowess of the Ford Raptor as it tackles the challenging off-road terrains, showcasing the culmination of expertise from both Ford Performance and M-Sport. The alliance promises a thrilling new chapter in off-road racing, blending power, performance, and the spirit of adventure on the grand stage of the Dakar Rally.

Source