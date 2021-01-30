5 Simple Digital Ways to Avail ICICI Bank FASTag

There has been a significant increase in the demand for FASTag with the Government putting a fresh deadline for mandatory installation of the tags to February 15, 2021. While the extension brings relief to many, it is important that you get a FASTag before the deadline ends as commuters who do not have a FASTag installed on their cars by then will be penalised at toll plazas.

If you have not yet equipped your vehicle with FASTag, please do it in time, seamlessly with ICICI Bank. Here are the easy, quick and hassle-free digital ways through which you can get your ICICI Bank FASTag even if you are not the customer of the Bank:

WhatsApp Simply send a ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to 8640086400 Select option 3 – ‘ICICI Bank FASTag services’ Select option 3 again – ‘Apply for a new tag’ You will then be given a link which will redirect you to the ICICI Bank FASTag application page Fill in the required details and upload the required documents Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address



ICICI Bank FASTag portal Visit icicibank.com/fastag Click on ‘New Customer – Apply Now’ You will be redirected to the FASTag application page Fill in the required details and proceed for payment Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address



iMobile Pay App Download iMobile Pay app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store Log into the app Click on ‘Shop’ and then select ‘FASTag’ option Click on ‘Buy New’ and enter your vehicle details Confirm the details and proceed with the payment Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address



Google Pay Open Google Pay and click on ‘ICICI Bank FASTag’ under ‘Businesses’ Click on ‘Buy new FASTag’ Enter your PAN details, RC copy, vehicle number and address Verify your mobile number through OTP and proceed with the payment Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

ICICI Bank Internet Banking Login to your ICICI Bank internet banking account Click on ‘Payments & Transfer’ then on ‘Buy/Recharge FASTag’ Fill in the required details and proceed ahead with payment Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address



Once availed, the tag can be reloaded with funds seamlessly online using the Bank’s internet banking, UPI, NEFT platforms or by simply visiting www.icicibank.com/fastag.