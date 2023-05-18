VW Tiguan Updated, New Convenient & Safety Features Added

VW Tiguan has been updated for MY2023. The car now comes with multiple new convenient and safety features.

The VW Tiguan is now available to customers with new and fresh dual-tone Storm Grey interiors, along with the much-in-demand wireless mobile charging feature that allows the customer to charge their mobile phone on the move. The enhanced Tiguan is also RDE norms compliant. The feature-enhanced Tiguan is available for customers at an attractive price of INR 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aiding customers to park quickly and smartly in the tightest spaces, the updated VW Tiguan is equipped with Park Assist (Level 1 ADAS system). With Park Assist, it's like having a personal parking attendant.

The updated Tiguan will be available to customers across the Volkswagen India network of 157 sales and 124 service touchpoints across 115 cities in India.