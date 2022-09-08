VW Taigun SUV Gets New Variant on its First Anniversary

VW Taigun SUV has completed one year in the Indian market and to mark this occasion, the German brand has introduced a new variant - the Taigun First Anniversary Edition.

The VW Taigun First Anniversary Edition is offered on the Dynamic Line, Topline variant available on the 1.0 TSI MT & AT. It adorns a sportier look by flaunting its “1st” anniversary badging across the exterior and interior. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition comprises of 11 specially developed elements including high lux fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminum pedals.

The VW Taigun First Anniversary Edition is available in a vibrant new colour ‘Rising Blue’ along with Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reaching the global stage by being the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers. The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated the #HustleModeOn personality of the Taigun.”

The VW Taigun is available in two engine options - 1.0L TSI engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option that delivers peak power of 115PS and peak torque of 178 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5L TSI EVO engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission option, delivering peak power of 150PS and peak torque of 250Nm. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine also comes equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and engine idle start/stop technology.