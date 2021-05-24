VW Taigun Unofficial Bookings Commence, Launch by August 2021

VW Taigun is among the most anticipated launches from the local subsidiary of German carmaker for 2021. The upcoming VW Taigun will be an all-new compact SUV, which will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kick and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq. It will be based on the company’s heavily localized MQB AO IN platform. This platform will also underpin the all-new Skoda Kushaq. As per recent reports, the VW dealerships across India have started accepting unofficial bookings of the SUV. One can book the upcoming VW SUV at a token amount of Rs 10,000. It is expected to launch in our market by August 2021.

The wheelbase of the VW Taigun is more than its direct rivals, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, but the Korean SUVs are longer and taller. The ground clearance and luggage space of VW Taigun are not specified officially, but one can expect it to be 200mm and 385-litres. Moreover, the cabin of the SUV will feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The new infotainment system will also support the My Volkswagen connect app via which a person can access the connected car features. Another big highlight in the cabin will be the addition of a fully digital instrument console. For the better convenience of the passengers, the SUV will get Type C and regular USB charging ports.

Furthermore, the all-new VW Taigun will also employ a multi-functional leather steering wheel and an electric sunroof. In terms of safety features, the SUV is likely to feature airbags, ESC, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD and much more. In the Indian market, the upcoming VW Taigun will be offered with a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol mill, which develops power and torque outputs of 115 PS and 175 Nm. The engine will come paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV will also get propelled by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, which churns out 150 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be done by a 6-speed MT or an optional 7-speed DCT.