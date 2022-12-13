VW India Opens New Sales & Service Touchpoint in Nagpur

VW India inaugurates a new sales & service touchpoint in Nagpur. Located at Greater Main Estate Road, Hingna, the new 3S (sales, service & spares) touchpoint is operated under the adept leadership of Mr. Siddharth Vaid, Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Nagpur.

With the introduction of Volkswagen Nagpur, the Brand presents an array of its world-class, German-engineered products and services for the aspirational Indian customers in the city. The 5-car display area in the showroom will showcase India’s safest SUVW, the Taigun, striking & exhilarating Virtus and the global best-seller, Volkswagen Tiguan.

Along with the impeccable product offerings, Volkswagen Nagpur will also cater to the service requirements of our esteemed customers. The 18-bay workshop will be manned by highly skilled and trained technicians. Customers situated at a distance from the service shop can avail the door-to-door service initiative – Volkswagen Assistance.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We, at Volkswagen India aim to enhance our presence across the country, owing to the overwhelming response to our young and fresh product portfolio comprising of the Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. With the introduction of Volkswagen Nagpur, we further strengthen our presence in Maharashtra and bring world-class German engineered products and services for our existing and prospective customers in the region.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership Mr. Siddharth Vaid, Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Nagpur, said, “Our aspirational and premium customers in Nagpur have an increased focus towards safety and sturdy build quality while purchasing a car. To meet our customer requirements, Volkswagen India is our preferred partner as it offers German-engineered products that have a strong build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. With the inauguration of this new facility in Nagpur, we are confident of offering premium mobility solutions and an integrated experience to our customers.”