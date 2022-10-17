VW India Opens New Sales & Service Touchpoint in Jammu

VW India has announced the opening of its new sales and service touchpoint in Jammu. Located at Greater Kailash Chowk, NH-1A, the new touchpoint is operated under the adept leadership of Mr. Atul Abrol, Director, WOC Automobile Private Limited.

With the introduction of Volkswagen's sales and service touchpoint in Jammu, the brand presents its world-class German-engineered products and services to aspirational Indian customers. The 6 car display area in the showroom will host the bold & dynamic Taigun, the striking & exhilarating Virtus and the global best-seller by Volkswagen, the Tiguan.

Along with the impeccable product offerings, the Volkswagen Jammu service touchpoint will also cater to the service requirements of the region managed by skilled and trained technicians. The 6-bay workshop and body shop will cater to the repair, spares and maintenance requirements, offering peace of mind and ownership experience.

With the inauguration of Volkswagen Jammu, the network strength increases to 153 sales and 121 service touchpoints present across 115 cities in India. For more details, prospective and existing customers can visit the showroom or the Volkswagen India website.