VW India Opens First All-Women Showroom in Coimbatore

VW India has opened its first all-women showroom in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu as an initiative to set up a platform to champion women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, equity and inclusivity across the organization.

As the female car buyer customer base grows rapidly in India, the VW India all-women city store is an initiative to provide an exclusive and confident environment for women customers, as well as a dedicated space for them to start their car-ownership journey.

The initiative also aims to encourage more women professionals to join and excel in the car retail industry. In partnership with Ramani Cars Pvt. Ltd., the All Women City Store initiative focuses on upskilling women employees to more leadership roles and setting new benchmarks in customer experience within the market.

The facility operated by Ramani Cars Pvt. Ltd. comprises of 35+ women who will be managing the end-to-end operations right from sales, after-sales, test drive management, customer care services, housekeeping, security and more. It is located at Sri Hari Building, Nava India, Avinashi Rd, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641006.