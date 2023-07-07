VW India Announces Annual Monsoon Camp

Volkswagen India has announced its annual ‘Monsoon Campaign’ car care service initiative for its customers across the 120 service touchpoints in India. The month-long campaign starting 1st July 2023 will offer a comprehensive service for customers.

Under the Monsoon Campaign initiative, customers can avail a complimentary 40-point check-up by trained professionals that examines the vehicle for any existing or possible maintenance and repair services to avoid any potential breakdowns and ensure a smooth, comfortable drive experience.

As part of its ‘Accessible Service’ strategy, the Brand has worked relentlessly on providing a holistic service experience that offers reduced cost of ownership and peace of mind to its customers. Through the campaign, Volkswagen Brand offers attractive offers on its loyalty products like Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP) and on select Value-Added Services (VAS) that provide an affordable ownership experience.

In addition to offering a breadth of attractive service and car care packages, Volkswagen is also making it convenient for consumers to avail of them by offering doorstep service through Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Unit that covers 90 percent of the geography. Furthermore, customers can also book a service appointment or purchase loyalty products via the Volkswagen India website.