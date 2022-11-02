VW ID.4 EV Wins First-Ever SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year

Volkswagen has announced that the VW ID.4 SUV is the winner of the first-ever SEMA award for Electric Vehicle of the Year award from the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, hosted annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The SEMA Award is voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, who determine the winners based on the vehicles they see as having the greatest appeal to consumers and potential for accessorization. According to the show organizers, “the exhibitors chose ID.4 for the Electric Vehicle category because it provides an ideal platform for customization. The vehicle is proven to be able to handle a variety of terrain and is a leading example of the possibilities in the electric vehicle market.”

“We are thrilled to win the SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America. “Volkswagen is committed to bringing e-mobility to the masses, and as our ID.4 concepts show, EVs can be equipped to suit a wide variety of lifestyle needs.”

For the 2023 model year, Volkswagen is localizing the assembly of the ID.4 all-electric compact SUV, with the models being assembled in the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the result of a further $800 million investment in the North American region. Later in 2022, a new version with a 62 kWh battery will be introduced, lowering the price of entry to the ID.4 model line.

The VW ID.4 offer structure is simple, with three trims—Standard/Pro, S, and S Plus—and the option of 62 kWh and 82 kWh batteries and rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive.