VW Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers in Bengaluru

VW India has announced special service support for its customers affected by the flood situation in Bengaluru. 24X7 free Road Side Assistance (RSA) will be available to customers at no additional charge until 30th September 2022.

This initiative has been undertaken in line with the company’s ‘Customer-First’ philosophy that emphasises customer safety and a hassle-free ownership experience.

The special service support aims at helping customers resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience. Complimentary Road Side Assistance has been put in action for the affected cars which will be transported to the nearest dealership on a priority.

In addition, a detailed and comprehensive service check of the vehicle will be undertaken to ensure flood-related damages are timely repaired. Necessary standardized repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure a quick service experience.

Affected customers in Bengaluru can contact Volkswagen Road Side Assistance at 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155 for immediate reach.