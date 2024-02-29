VW Amarok Becomes Part of Dubai Police Fleet

VW Amarok has now become a part of Dubai police fleet. Al Nabooda Automobiles L.L.C, the official distributor for Volkswagen in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, handed over the SUV to Dubai police. Amarok will empower officers to effectively facilitate the safe journeys of motorists across Dubai.

His Excellency emphasized the General Command of Dubai Police's commitment to equipping the tourist security patrol fleet with the latest luxury models. These vehicles will not only enhance the security presence of the tourist police but also serve as a bridge between the police, tourists, visitors, and the members of the public.

With impressive on and off-road capabilities, the Amarok can handle the toughest of jobs, making it a dependable workhorse for Dubai Police Officers, boasting a remarkable towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg. The Amarok's maximum payload has increased recently to 1.19 tonnes, making it even more capable in mission critical situations.

Equipped with an advanced 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and a differential lock, the Amarok is a true off-roading champion that is able to adapt to suit any terrain that Dubai Police officers may encounter. The 4MOTION system allows for individually adjustable drive modes, with 4 different modes available to conquer any type of surface. Depending on the drive mode, the 4MOTION system allows for distribution of the drive force of the two all-wheel drive systems between the front axle and rear axle. The fourth mode offers intelligent power distribution to all four wheels via a multi-plate clutch.