Volvo XC70 Returns as Brand’s First Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid

Volvo Cars has confirmed the comeback of the XC70 nameplate, now reimagined as the brand’s first extended-range plug-in hybrid SUV. Set to launch initially in China, the all-new XC70 promises an impressive electric-only range of up to 200 km, making it the longest-range PHEV ever from Volvo.

Built on Volvo’s new premium SMA platform, the mid-size XC70 blends electric efficiency with the flexibility of an internal combustion engine, allowing long-distance travel without range anxiety. Fast charging capability and a refined plug-in hybrid system make it ideal for daily commutes and extended journeys alike.

Design-wise, the new XC70 reflects modern Scandinavian styling with clean lines, a strong shoulder profile, and a sloping roofline. Its closed grille with an active shutter boosts aerodynamic efficiency, while the bold evolution of Volvo’s signature Thor’s Hammer DRLs and Matrix LED headlights ensure sharp visibility. Vertical taillights integrated into the rear glass give the SUV a sleek, contemporary finish.

Reviving the adventurous spirit of the original XC70 wagon, this new iteration offers more space and versatility than the XC60, targeting families and road-trippers alike. While initially aimed at the Chinese market, Volvo is evaluating additional markets globally.

Further specifications and details will be announced soon, marking an exciting new chapter for Volvo’s electrified lineup.