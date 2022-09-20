Volvo Trucks Shows New Electric Axle For EVs For Extended Range

At the IAA transport show in Hannover, Germany, Volvo Trucks has showcased a new electric axle for EVs that can extend the range of vehicles.

The new e-axle allows even more batteries on the truck by integrating the electric motors and the transmission into the rear axle. More batteries mean longer range, which creates opportunities for long-distance transports to also be electrified. On the fuel cell electric trucks, that will be introduced in the second half of this decade, the additional space comes in handy for installing other components.

Volvo Trucks will start serial production of trucks with the new e-axle in a few years from now and it will complement the current line-up of battery electric trucks.

“This is a breakthrough for electric trucks and a clear signal that there will be a huge demand for public fast-chargers for heavy trucks in the near future, not the least along highways,” says Jessica Sandström, SvP Global Product Management at Volvo Trucks.