Volvo to Use Aptiv’s Gen 8 Radar for Next-Gen ADAS from 2028

Volvo Cars has partnered with Aptiv to integrate its next-generation Gen 8 radar platform into future models starting 2028, signalling a major step toward software-defined vehicles.

The new radar system will play a key role in Volvo’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), offering high-resolution sensing designed to work seamlessly with AI and machine learning technologies. Aptiv’s in-house antenna and silicon architecture enables improved detection accuracy, especially in challenging environments.

Engineered for multi-sensor fusion, the Gen 8 radar works in tandem with cameras and other perception systems, enhancing overall situational awareness. It is also scalable, allowing deployment across multiple vehicle segments and global markets.

Compared to its predecessor, the Gen 8 platform offers sharper object detection and improved angular resolution, resulting in better performance in adverse weather and complex urban conditions.

The first Volvo models equipped with this technology are expected to hit the road from 2028.