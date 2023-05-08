Volvo Tests Hydrogen-Powered Electric Trucks on Public Roads

After showcasing the fuel-cell electric trucks for the first time last year, Volvo has now tested the hydrogen-powered electric trucks on public roads for the first time. These gigantic machines are capable of producing their own electricity hence they have a much larger range.

Now, the trucks have been tested on public roads for the first time. But not just any public road. To make it extra-challenging, the tests have been conducted above the Arctic Circle in the north of Sweden – in an extremely cold climate.

Fuel cell electric trucks powered by hydrogen will be especially suitable for longer distances and when using only batteries isn’t an option: for example, in rural areas with no charging infrastructure.

Volvo currently offers the industry´s broadest product line-up of battery electric trucks, with six models in series production, catering to a very wide variety of transports in and between cities. The fuel cell electric trucks will be available in the second half of this decade. Tests with hauliers will start a few years before the commercial launch. To speed up the development, Volvo Group has joined forces with Daimler to develop and produce fuel cell systems that are tailor-made for heavy-duty vehicles.